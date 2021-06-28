CPI(M), VCK stage demo against fuel price hike

As a part of a Statewide stir, the CPI(M), VCK and other outfits staged demonstrations against the steep increase in petroleum products.

Blaming the Centre for the rise in petrol and diesel, the protesters said BJP leaders were unconcerned about the sufferings of the common man.

The left party conducted agitations at 16 places in the district including near District Collectorate.

The VCK members also joined a similar stir and demanded that the Centre must roll back the fuel prices. At a time, when the people were put to sufferings due to the pandemic and had to remain indoors without any economic activity, such skyrocketing price rise only pushed them further down, they said.

In Ttirunelveli, the Left parties and VCK cadre began their three-day demonstration here on Monday.

The demonstration organised at Vannarpet saw the participation of CPI, CPI (M), CPI (ML) and VCK cadre.

The protestors condemned the Centre for “adamantly refusing” to take any positive measure to check the fuel price hike. Even though a litre of petrol had crossed ₹100 at several places, the Narendra Modi-led government was just watching it without taking any action, they said.

They also condemned the Centre for not leasing out the Integrated Vaccine Complex in Chengalpet to the State government for manufacturing vaccines. “Since the facility is in Tamil Nadu, the Centre is refusing to give permission for leasing it out to the State,” they said.

They also demanded that the Centre give ₹7,500 a month to every family besides free essential commodities in the wake of COVI-19.

Similar agitations were conducted at Ambasamudram and Valliyoor also.

In Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Nagercoil, demonstrations were organised.