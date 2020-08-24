CPI(M) to stage demonstrations in 10,000 locations

To voice the anguish of the people of Tamil Nadu against the Central and State governments, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has planned to stage demonstrations in 10,000 locations across the State on August 25 and 26, said state secretary K. Balakrishnan here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that at a time, when Opposition parties had expressed concern and demanded the Centre to stop conducting NEET examination, the Union government had announced to go ahead with it on September 13.

“This is not the time to test the aptitude of the students, when the State was reeling under COVID-19. The people are upset. There is no job. Everyday, problems are multiplying for the common people”, he charged.

“It is not just the NEET exams. There are very many other issues on which the Centre has taken an opposite view despite experts in the respective disciplines giving their opinion”, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

He also came down heavily against the TN government for indulging in ‘corruption’ in all major contracts, including the COVID-19 pandemic related tenders.

Reacting sharply to the remarks of an official from the Union government during a review meeting that he can't speak in English and that people may walk out if they cannot understand Hindi was nothing but the BJP's hidden agenda to impose the language. What happened to DMK MP Kanimozhi can't be ignored, he added.

The Edappadi Palaniswami's government, knowing pretty well that they would not return to power, were swallowing public funds. The CPI (M) would take it to the people by organising demonstrations in as many as 10,000 locations in the next two days. The ensuing elections should be the beginning of the end in politics for both the AIADMK and the BJP, he challenged.