CPI(M) to stage agitations in T.N. from September 1 against Centre for price rise, unemployment issues: Balakrishnan

August 27, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

CPI(M) State general secretary K. Balakrishnan on Sunday announced that the party would conduct a series of demonstrations from September 1 across the State and resort to a rail blockade agitation on September 7.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, he said the rising price of essential commodities and joblessness were threatening society. The Centre had to take the blame for its mismanagement and maladministration, which had ruined the economy and resulted in such a state of affairs.

In order to draw the attention to the Union government’s failure in all spheres, the CPI(M) would stage agitations and create awareness among the masses of the anti-people attitude of the Centre.

He further said the Karnataka government should honour the apex court’s verdict and release water from the Cauvery as the standing crop in the delta region in Tamil Nadu were in need of water urgently. “Lakhs of acres of paddy are withering and any delay would only lead to a sorrowful state,” Mr Balakrishnan said and appealed to the Karnataka government to accord priority to saving the crops from destruction.

Welcoming the High Court verdict on Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore, he said that at least now, the centre should tell the truth as to whether it had obtained mandatory certificates/permission/licence from the authorities concerned since some lands belonged to the tribals. The authorities should take stern action as per the laws as directed by the court.

He further said it was shocking to know that President Droupathi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in events at the centre during Navaratri. The CPI(M) would examine the modalities to approach the court to take action against the leaders for their participation, which was against their oath.

