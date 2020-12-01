CPI(M) stages protest in support of agitating farmers

As many as 49 Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadre, including six women, were arrested on Tuesday after they staged a road blockade in support of farmers protesting in New Delhi against the new farm laws.

As the cadre, led by Thoothukudi city secretary T. Raja, tried to lay siege to the Head Post Office, the police stopped them, the protestors staged the road blockade on the busy Thoothukudi – Tiruchendur highway.

When the police tried to remove the protestors forcibly even as they were blocking vehicular traffic, one of the banners was torn off. Agitated over this, the CPI (M) cadre refused to cooperate with the police and continued their agitation with more vigour that led to heated argument between the police and the agitators.

Even as the agitation was going on intensely, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, Ganesh arrived at the spot and held talks with the protestors and pacified them.