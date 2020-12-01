Madurai

CPI(M) stages protest in support of agitating farmers

CPI(M) cadre staging a road blockadein front of Head Post Office in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

As many as 49 Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadre, including six women, were arrested on Tuesday after they staged a road blockade in support of farmers protesting in New Delhi against the new farm laws.

As the cadre, led by Thoothukudi city secretary T. Raja, tried to lay siege to the Head Post Office, the police stopped them, the protestors staged the road blockade on the busy Thoothukudi – Tiruchendur highway.

When the police tried to remove the protestors forcibly even as they were blocking vehicular traffic, one of the banners was torn off. Agitated over this, the CPI (M) cadre refused to cooperate with the police and continued their agitation with more vigour that led to heated argument between the police and the agitators.

Even as the agitation was going on intensely, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, Ganesh arrived at the spot and held talks with the protestors and pacified them.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2020 7:25:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/cpim-stages-protest-in-support-of-agitating-farmers/article33223150.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY