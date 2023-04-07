April 07, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Governor R. N. Ravi’s assertion that Sterlite Copper was forced to close down due to the nefarious designs of external forces had immediate repercussions in the coastal town where the cadre of CPI (M) staged demonstration condemning the Governor’s remarks.

Mr. Ravi, while addressing civil services aspirants at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, had maintained that Sterlite Copper’s manufacturing unit in Thoothukudi had to be closed down following the protests orchestrated with the funding of agencies based in foreign countries.

He had also charged that the anti-nuclear groups, while enjoying foreign funding, were anchoring protests against the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project that got delayed due to the agitations.

Even as this remark triggered instant sharp reactions from the leaders of political parties and other organisations, the CPI (M) organised an agitation in Thoothukudi on Friday at Chidambara Nagar bus-stop. District secretary of the party K. P. Arumugam and State executive committee member Noor Mohammed addressed the protestors and condemned the remarks made by Mr. Ravi.

As these agitations were staged by the public spontaneously, the Governor, occupying a constitutional post, is maligning the people’s protests, they charged.

A number of people affiliated to the anti-Sterlite movement also participated in the agitation and raised slogans against the Governor.