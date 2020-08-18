CPI(M) stage demo

Seeking the intervention of the State government to set right the irregularities at the Government Hospital here, CPI (M) cadre staged a demonstration on Monday.
The agitators said that there was a rise in complaints from the general public that they were not being treated properly and swiftly. After the pandemic, non-COVID-19 patients were facing innumerable hardships in the hands of some doctors, they charged.
Accident victims were the worst affected as many ambulance drivers insisted on taking the patients to private hospitals and brokers thrived in the illegal trade.
COVID-19 patients were also getting shoddy treatment, they said and pointed out that a nurse from the GH, who had tested positive was moved to a private hospital for treatment. The government can even order an inquiry and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) would provide all evidence, if required, the agitators said.
There were also malpractice in issuance of birth/death certificates. On June 17, a patient identified as Thiagarajan from Keelakarai died due to COVID-19. Till date, the officials concerned have not issued the certificate. Likewise, emergency patients who needed to take scans were made to wait for hours together. Many patients were forced to approach private scan centres. Though, the government claims to have installed a scan facility at the GH, it was not being utilised, they charged.
