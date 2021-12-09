CPI(M) seeks CB-CID enquiry into Dindigul nursing college sexual assault cases

Dindigul

09 December 2021 15:18 IST

Former MLA K. Balbharathi took strong exception to bail being granted to the accused in the case and said this could lead to the survivors being threatened

Taking strong exception to the Dindigul Mahila Court giving bail to an accused, P. Jothimurugan, in two cases booked under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has sought the Tamil Nadu government’s legal intervention in quashing the bail orders.

The party has also sought a CB-CID probe into the cases to ensure justice to the victims.

Former Dindigul MLA, K. Balabharathi, said that the party would stage a demonstration on Saturday to draw the attention of the State government to the issue. “The Tamil Nadu government should move the High Court and get the bail order quashed,” she said.

Ms. Balabharathi also alleged that most of the accused in about 70 POCSO cases had been given bail in recent months, and raised suspicions over these development. “Firstly, the Dindigul police did not arrest the accused and he surrendered before a court in Tiruvannamalai. But, within 11 days, the court has given bail in POCSO cases, which is shocking,” she said.

The three-time MLA said that Jothimurugan, who runs a nursing college, was accused of sexual assault by students and three cases were registered after a series of protests by students.

Meanwhile, the district police had registered a case against Ms. Balabharathi and other members of All India Democratic Women’s Association on charges of assaulting an advocate.

“The police have registered a case against us under non-bailable sections. This is only a way of threatening whoever protested against Jothimurugan. If this is the case for a three-time MLA, if the accused is let out scot-free will he not threaten the complainant and their poor parents?” she asked. She also alleged that Jothimurugan had flouted bail conditions and has not appeared before the district police ever since he left the prison.