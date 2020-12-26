CPI(M) seeks action against erring officials

Dindigul

26 December 2020 20:09 IST

Demanding action against the Education and Revenue department officials for giving permission to the RSS to conduct a training programme (Shaka), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary R. Sachidanandam has urged the district administration to order a thorough probe on Saturday.

In a press release, he stated that at a time when the State government had ordered closure of educational institutions due to COVID-19 pandemic, he wondered as to how the RSS functionaries were given permission to conduct training programmes in a government aided school located very close to the Collector’s office.

The RSS, he charged, has divided the country by creating rift among various sections of the people. When the nation was reeling under the pandemic and many remained indoors, the training programme by the RSS in a public school premises was highly condemnable.

The district administration should order an inquiry and also take firm action against erring officers who had given permission for such a program, Mr. Sachidanandam said.