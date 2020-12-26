CPI(M) seeks action against erring officials

Demanding action against the Education and Revenue department officials for giving permission to the RSS to conduct a training programme (Shaka), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary R. Sachidanandam has urged the district administration to order a thorough probe on Saturday.
In a press release, he stated that at a time when the State government had ordered closure of educational institutions due to COVID-19 pandemic, he wondered as to how the RSS functionaries were given permission to conduct training programmes in a government aided school located very close to the Collector’s office.
The RSS, he charged, has divided the country by creating rift among various sections of the people. When the nation was reeling under the pandemic and many remained indoors, the training programme by the RSS in a public school premises was highly condemnable.
The district administration should order an inquiry and also take firm action against erring officers who had given permission for such a program, Mr. Sachidanandam said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath