CPI(M) praises TN police for peaceful conduct of Vinayaga Chaturthi

CPI(M) State Secretary K. Balakrishnan at Bodi in Theni district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The CPI (M) State Secretary K. Balakrishnan has appreciated the efforts of Tamil Nadu police for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Vinayaga Chaturthi celebrations here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, he said the elaborate arrangements had not only ensured that the people celebrated it in a grand manner, but also paved the way for people from other community to join in the festival. “ We are concerned only when some sections indulge in politics over the Chaturthi event,” he said in an apparent reference to the BJP.

He said Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had announced an assistance of ₹1,000 for girl children who studied in government schools for higher education. It should be extended to children who studied in other schools as well. Similarly, the DMK government would fulfil its promise to give ₹1,000 to the womenfolk in Tamil Nadu, he hoped, adding the breakfast scheme should also be extended to all the schools.

The CPI(M) leader criticised the steep hike in toll charges on NHAI’s four-lane highways. At a time when the fuel price rise had triggered rise in prices of essential goods, the toll hike had come as a big blow. Many lorry operators had expressed concern over the hike which was by 15% to 40 %, he said and demanded immediate roll-back of the hike.

The CPI(M) had mobilised 5,000 teams which would visit houses across the State and explain the consequences of the price rise announcements made by the Centre. The party had also planned to organise a mega conference in Chennai on September 5 in this regard.

Criticising the court order granting bail for the accused in the Kallakurichi schoolgirl death case, Mr. Balakrishnan said while the party had high regard for the judiciary, it also had the responsibility to criticise the judgements in public interest.

When police investigation was still inconclusive, the bail to the accused had come as a shock. “Many innocents were behind bars in this case. The girl student’s death should not remain a mystery. The ‘urgency’ shown by the court has only raised eyebrows of the law-abiding citizens. Justice should be fair, speedier and transparent,” he said.

To a query on the judgement delivered on the AIADMK leadership issue by the High Court, Mr. Balakrishnan said both the sides (EPS and OPS camps) were only concerned about power sharing, money sharing and hence there was nothing big on the issue.

The wrong procurement policies of the Centre had resulted in rise in wheat price. The moment the Centre said it would not procure wheat, private players benefited. Similarly, cardamom yield was very poor and thus the growers should have gained, but the fall in prices had shocked farmers in Bodinayakannur.

Widespread rainfall in many districts in Tamil Nadu was a welcome feature for the farmers, who were likely to commence their farming operations in full swing. However, shortage of fertilizers had caused concern. The CPI(M) delegation would meet the Chief Minister soon and urge him to intervene in the issue. He also urged the State government to hike the procurement price of milk in the interest of milk producers.