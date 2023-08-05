HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) opposes industries coming near 58 canal scheme

August 05, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) has requested that the state government to cancel the permission given to the factories near 58 Gram channel near Anaipatti in Dindigul district.

CPI(M) has requested that the state government to cancel the permission given to the factories near 58 Gram channel near Anaipatti in Dindigul district. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

A few industries such as quarries and crusher units have come up and a few more are coming up near the “Thottipalam” where water for irrigation is being carried under the 58-canal scheme project, said CPI(M) senior leader Sachidanandam here on Saturday.

The much delayed water project was implemented after over two decades by the government after farmers across Usilampatti in Madurai district, Andipatti in Theni district and Nilakottai in Dindigul district had pressed for it.

Back in 1986, farmers from these regions had resorted to agitations seeking the government to establish the 58-canal scheme which would benefit as many villages. The idea of constructing the canal was to draw the surplus water from the Vaigai dam so that it would help recharge waterbodies and also farm lands which were otherwise bone dry.

Hence, in 1996, the Tamil Nadu government allotted ₹33 crore and the work started in 1999. However, as it was delayed, the project cost went up and it required another ₹86 crore and was ready for execution in 2018. The surplus water was drawn from the main canal for 27 kms and for this purpose 18-metre high structure like an aqueduct was constructed with 230 concrete pillars..

In Dindigul district alone, the 58-canal scheme benefited 2,300 acres of land, the CPI(M) leader said and added that many tanks enroute were benefited.

However, in recent times, the government had allowed setting up of stone crusher units in Veeruveedu panchayat in the district and many more quarries and cracker units were likely to come up, he claimed.

The government should immediately stop issuing licence and also prohibit such hazardous units coming up near the 58-canal project.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.