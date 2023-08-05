August 05, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A few industries such as quarries and crusher units have come up and a few more are coming up near the “Thottipalam” where water for irrigation is being carried under the 58-canal scheme project, said CPI(M) senior leader Sachidanandam here on Saturday.

The much delayed water project was implemented after over two decades by the government after farmers across Usilampatti in Madurai district, Andipatti in Theni district and Nilakottai in Dindigul district had pressed for it.

Back in 1986, farmers from these regions had resorted to agitations seeking the government to establish the 58-canal scheme which would benefit as many villages. The idea of constructing the canal was to draw the surplus water from the Vaigai dam so that it would help recharge waterbodies and also farm lands which were otherwise bone dry.

Hence, in 1996, the Tamil Nadu government allotted ₹33 crore and the work started in 1999. However, as it was delayed, the project cost went up and it required another ₹86 crore and was ready for execution in 2018. The surplus water was drawn from the main canal for 27 kms and for this purpose 18-metre high structure like an aqueduct was constructed with 230 concrete pillars..

In Dindigul district alone, the 58-canal scheme benefited 2,300 acres of land, the CPI(M) leader said and added that many tanks enroute were benefited.

However, in recent times, the government had allowed setting up of stone crusher units in Veeruveedu panchayat in the district and many more quarries and cracker units were likely to come up, he claimed.

The government should immediately stop issuing licence and also prohibit such hazardous units coming up near the 58-canal project.