CPI(M) member murdered in moving bus in Dindigul district

April 07, 2023 03:48 am | Updated 03:48 am IST - DINDIGUL

A CPI(M) member, G. Thamayanthi, 45, was murdered by her relative in a moving mofusil bus in Dindigul on Thursday.

The broad daylight murder shocked the commuters, who ran to safety after witnessing a man attacking a lone woman with an aruval. The victim died on the spot, while the killer escaped. On information, Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran rushed to the scene of crime.

Police said that Thamayanthi was proceeding from her home at Kanavaipatti Bungalow near Natham to Dindigul city in a bus. She was reportedly going to meet her advocate. It is said that her husband Gopi and his brother Rajangam had a two-acre land, and a dispute prevailed between the two families over partition of the property.

A case was under way in a court in Dindigul and the judgment was likely to be delivered on Thursday. In order to know the verdict, Thamayanthi had planned to meet her advocate. After confirming that she had boarded the bus, Rajangam too got in and as the bus approached Vadugapatti, he attacked her with an aruval .

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Thamayanthi had two sons. The younger one had just appeared for the class 10 public exam on Thursday, while the elder son had completed plus two. Her husband Gopi had an auto rickshaw.

Senior CPI(M) leaders visited the Government Medical College and Hospital in Dindigul where the body was sent for post-mortem. Special teams were formed to secure Rajangam. Sanarpatti police have registered a case.