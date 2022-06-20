CPI(M), DYFI hold demonstrations against Agnipath scheme

CPI(M) cadre stage a demonstration in front of the Head Post Office in Dindigul on Monday, | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

The CPI(M) Dindigul town wing on Monday staged a demonstration against the Agnipath scheme in front of the Head Post Office here.

More than 50 protestors, including women, participated in the demonstration and raised slogans against the Union government’s Agnipath scheme to recruit new candidates in the defence forces. Three protestors did military push-ups on the road to express their anger.

Party functionaries A Arabu, Sarathkumar, Azad, Ajay and many others were present.

Members of Democratic Youth Federation of India hold a demonstration in front of the railway station in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Similarly, over 30 members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a demonstration in front of the railway station here demanding withdrawal of the scheme.

The demonstration was led by DYFI district president M. Silambarasan.

DYFI district secretary K. R. Balaji said the announcement came as a crushing blow to scores of military aspirants who were training for months to join the Indian defence forces. “The scheme spoils their future with no job security after serving in the forces for a meagre four years.,”

The scheme did not offer employment in the defence forces or pension and it was a threat to the nation's security, he added.

The protestors raised slogans demanding rollback of the scheme.

DYFI treasurer G. Krishnamurthy, Student Federation of India district secretary A.K. Mukesh and other office-bearers took part.