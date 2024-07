The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday staged a protest in Madurai against the recent power tariff hike. They demanded the rollback of the hike in the power tariff.

Urging the State government to withdraw it, they said that the people were affected by the hike in power tariff. The protest was led by State Secretariat member Madukkur Ramalingam, State committee member R. Vijayarajan, Madurai district secretary M. Ganesan and others.