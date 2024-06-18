West Bengal accident: CPI (M) demands resignation of Railway Minister

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw should resign taking responsibility for the train accident that occurred in West Bengal, said CPI (M) State general secretary K. Balakrishnan here on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons, he said the BJP had given same portfolios to many of those in the previous cabinet. There were many rail-related accidents in the country. Neither the Railway Ministry prevented the accidents, nor the government explained the steps taken to prevent them.

It had become unsafe to travel by trains. “We have never heard of two trains coming on the same track” and there was no tangible action on that. Hence, the Minister should resign or he should be removed, Mr. Balakrishnan stressed.

On Tamil Nadu getting exemption from NEET, he said the Union government should not force something on States. If some States wanted NEET, it was all right for them to have the exam, but when Tamil Nadu had been repeatedly seeking exemption from NEET, the Centre could not thrust it upon the State.

About 25 lakh students across the country took NEET. Not only the candidates, but the parents too were undergoing severe stress and psychological pressure due to the examination. The Supreme Court had expressed its displeasure and disappointment over the recently announced NEET results, he said.

On AIADMK’s decision not to contest in Vikravandi Assembly byelection, he said it would erode the confidence of the party cadre. The AIADMK high command had lost its credibility and sheen. The people had no faith in its leadership, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

To a query on the Cauvery river water dispute, Mr. Balakrishnan said the Karnataka government could not facilitate release of Mettur water on June 12. Hence, the prospects of ‘kuruvai’ cultivation in delta was hanging in the balance. The Tamil Nadu government should take proactive steps in this regard, he added.

On the eviction drive around Palani temple adivaram, which saw removal of over 500 hawkers and roadside vendors, the CPI (M) leader said officials could not attribute the action to court direction. The livelihood of the hawkers had to be ensured by the administration, which should find alternative places for them. The party would stage a demonstration pressing this demand soon, he added.

He also urged the Dindigul district administration to release compensation to the farmers who had incurred loss after growing maize in the last three years.