CPI(M) demands complains of potholes-filled stretch of Nilakottai-Usilampatti road

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has demanded handing over of a small stretch of road by the Public Works Department to the State Highways Department for its better maintenance and make it motorable.

In a petition, the party cadre led by its Nilakottai union secretary M. Senthilkumar said the Nilakottai-Vaigai dam-Usilampatti Road was frequented by people of both Nilakottai in Dindigul district and Usilampatti in Madurai district everyday. However, some 800 metres of the road was in a highly deplorable condition with numerous potholes. This stretch of the road in Anaipatti along Vaigai dam was under the custody of PWD.

“We have been asking the PWD officials for long to relay the road and make it motorable. The potholes on the stretch is on the increase with PWD not maintaining it for several years,” Mr. Senthilkumar said.

The potholes were resulting in frequent road accidents. “It is on this road hundreds of farmers from Usilampatti commute to Flower Market in Nilakottai every day. Similarly, this road leads to a famous Anjaneyar temple and Vallavar temple,” he added.

Stating that the PWD engineers had washed their hands off with regard to relaying the road citing lack of funds. When the issue was raised with State Highways officials, they claimed that the road was under the custody of PWD. With counter-contentions, it was the people of the region who were subjected to untold sufferings.

The petitioner, hence, demanded that the short stretch of road be handed over to State Highways for regular maintenance.

