 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) demands complains of potholes-filled stretch of Nilakottai-Usilampatti road

Published - November 11, 2024 07:54 pm IST - Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) members at the Collectorate in in Dindigul district on Monday.

CPI(M) members at the Collectorate in in Dindigul district on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has demanded handing over of a small stretch of road by the Public Works Department to the State Highways Department for its better maintenance and make it motorable.

In a petition, the party cadre led by its Nilakottai union secretary M. Senthilkumar said the Nilakottai-Vaigai dam-Usilampatti Road was frequented by people of both Nilakottai in Dindigul district and Usilampatti in Madurai district everyday. However, some 800 metres of the road was in a highly deplorable condition with numerous potholes. This stretch of the road in Anaipatti along Vaigai dam was under the custody of PWD.

“We have been asking the PWD officials for long to relay the road and make it motorable. The potholes on the stretch is on the increase with PWD not maintaining it for several years,” Mr. Senthilkumar said.

The potholes were resulting in frequent road accidents. “It is on this road hundreds of farmers from Usilampatti commute to Flower Market in Nilakottai every day. Similarly, this road leads to a famous Anjaneyar temple and Vallavar temple,” he added.

Stating that the PWD engineers had washed their hands off with regard to relaying the road citing lack of funds. When the issue was raised with State Highways officials, they claimed that the road was under the custody of PWD. With counter-contentions, it was the people of the region who were subjected to untold sufferings.

The petitioner, hence, demanded that the short stretch of road be handed over to State Highways for regular maintenance.

Published - November 11, 2024 07:54 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.