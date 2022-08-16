CPI(M) cadre stage protest against proposed hike in power tariff

‘More than 1,500 petitions submitted at Tangedco office’

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
August 16, 2022 20:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI (M) cadre staging a demonstration in front of Tangedco Superintendenting Engineer’s office in Dindigul on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a protest in front of the office of Tangedco Superintending Engineer on Meenakshinaickenpatti Bypass Road here on Tuesday, condemning the proposed hike in electricity tariff.

“More than 1,500 petitions were submitted at the office by party members and the public demanding cancellation of the proposed tariff hike in the range of ₹55 to ₹1,330,” said R. Sachithanantham, district party secretary.

“When businesses are trying to return to normalcy, the hike in power tariff will be a big blow,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesters also wanted implementation of monthly electricity billing system, which was one of the DMK’s Assembly election promises.

Further, they demanded cancellation of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 8. “This will pave the way for privatisation of distribution sector, which will definitely put the public interest at stake. Private parties would be free to fix charges as distribution directly affects the tariff unlike production sector,” said Mr. Sachithanantham.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

District executive committee members P. Selvaraj, P. Vasanthamani and T. Muthusamy were present.

A similar protest was held by party functionaries in front of the office of Tangedco Divisional Engineer on R.P. Road in Palani. District executive committee members Kamalakkan and Ramasamy were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app