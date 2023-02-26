CPI(M) cadre stage black flag demonstration against Governor

February 26, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - MADURAI

CPI (M) cadre staged a demonstration with black flags near South Gate here on Saturday, condemning Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi’s recent comments on Karl Marx. Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, who took part in the protest, told the reporters that Mr. Ravi’s comment that the ideologies of Marx and Darwin had “caused damage to our national growth” was unacceptable.

“Mr. Ravi, in his speech two months ago upheld that the country was constructed based on ‘varnasrama dharma.’ The ideas of Marx challenge the dharma he stands by. His speech only justifies the fear that religion-based leaders have for such strong progressive ideas of both the personalities that aim for social welfare,” he said.

He said Mr. Ravi’s speeches were only reflecting the fear he had over witnessing the progressive culture of Tamil Nadu and its forward societal thinking.

Central Zone secretary P. Jeeva said Mr. Ravi was only acting as an agent of the RSS and the BJP and not as a Governor. “His recent speeches and actions are only against the sentiments of Tamil people,” he added.

District secretary M. Ganesan and State committee member R. Vijayarajan were also present.