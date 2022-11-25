CPI(M) cadre protest against battered road on Madura Coats bridge

November 25, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - MADURAI

CPI(M) cadre on Friday staged a road roko on the overbridge adjacent to Madura Coats demanding authorities to ensure safe commuting as it was dotted with crater-like potholes.

Zonal secretary P. Jeeva said that the bridge, which is already narrow, has an uneven surface, large craters which was aggravated by the rains last month.

“It is a bus route as well. It puts at least thousands of everyday commuters at risk, especially two-wheelers as the bridge is slowly turning into an accident-prone zone,” he said.

“There is a scant regard for road users, as minor accidents keep occuring during day as well as night.”

Apart from the battered condition, the bridge would do much better with an extensive carting of dust accumulated on it.

He also noted that no action so far was taken despite submitting at least four petitions to Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and at the Zonal office.

The protesters also demanded laying of better roads on West Perumal Maistry Street and Naicker New Street as well. They noted that the large potholes were difficult to negotiate. “With rain, it takes days for the water to drain, such is the condition,” they charged.

They wanted the authorities to take action on a warfooting to protect commuters.

Assistant Engineers of Zone III D. Vijayakumar and C. Durga Devi who arrived at the spot assured the protesters that the issues would be sorted out within a week after which the protest was withdrawn.

District committee Member T. Gopinath, district secretary M. Ganesan and others took part.