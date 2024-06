Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadre staged a protest near Arapalayam on Monday condemning the attack on the party office in Tirunelveli a few days ago.

Terming the attack a ‘caste motivated’ violence, they said casteists like them should be severely punished. They also demanded police protection for inter-caste couple who marry against the wish of their families. CPI (M) district secretary M. Ganesan led the protest.

