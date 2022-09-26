CPI(M) cadre allege scam involving former Forest Minister

Members of CPI(M) district committee at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

The CPI(M) cadre on Monday submitted a petition to Collector S. Visakan to look into an alleged scam involving former Forest Minister C. Srinivasan that proposed to increase green cover on Malaikottai or Rock Fort in Dindigul.

Their petition stated that the scheme was rolled out under the Forest Department during 2017-18. The scheme’s Grant Request No.54 produced by the cadre stated that a few native species such as aththi, arasu, ichchi and kal icchi that could grow on hard rocks were planted. As many as 5,000 saplings at a cost of ₹1,000 per sapling were allegedly planted under the scheme.

Party district secretary R. Sachithanantham claimed that not a single sapling survived. “They were planted with iron meshes around them and pipes were laid to carry out drip irrigation, which now lay in ruins on the foothills.”

Further, he alleged that a total loss of ₹50 lakh had been incurred by the State and sought a thorough probe into the scheme and interrogation of Mr. Srinivasan.

He recalled how CPI(M) cadre raised objections to the scheme when it was rolled out.

CPI M) Councillor K.S. Ganesan, town secretary A. Arabu Mohammed, union secretary R. Sarathkumar and party functionaries were present.