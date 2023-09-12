CPI stages protest against ‘failures of Central government’

September 12, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST

Over 450 Communist Party of India cadre were arrested in Virudhunagar on Tuesday when they tried to stage a demonstration in protest against the Centre’s failures.

The protest was led by the party’s Virudhunagar district secretary, P. Lingam. The agitators said that the Centre had failed to provide two crore jobs every year as promised by the Bharatiya Janata Party during the 2014 election campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the increase in price of cooking gas and fuel had put the common man in a tight spot.

The BJP was trying to create a wedge among people in the name of religion, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.