CPI stages protest against ‘failures of Central government’

September 12, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Over 450 Communist Party of India cadre were arrested in Virudhunagar on Tuesday when they tried to stage a demonstration in protest against the Centre’s failures.

The protest was led by the party’s Virudhunagar district secretary, P. Lingam. The agitators said that the Centre had failed to provide two crore jobs every year as promised by the Bharatiya Janata Party during the 2014 election campaign.

Similarly, the increase in price of cooking gas and fuel had put the common man in a tight spot.

The BJP was trying to create a wedge among people in the name of religion, they said.

