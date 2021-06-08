CPI stages demonstration

08 June 2021 19:21 IST

TIRUNELVELI

The Communist Party of India cadres staged a demonstration here on Tuesday in protest against the “poor supply” of COVID-19 vaccines by the Union Government.

Led by CPI’s Tirunelveli district secretary Kasi Viswanathan, they staged a demonstration near their party office in Sindhupoondurai in Tirunelveli Junction and raised slogans against the Centre.

They said the Union Government’s “erratic vaccination policy” and poor vaccination action plan had badly hit the ongoing vaccination drive in Tamil Nadu as sufficient number of vaccine doses were not allotted by the Centre.

Besides giving sufficient number of vaccines to Tamil Nadu, the Centre should allow the State Government to produce vaccines from the closed integrated vaccine complex in Chengalpattu, they said.

They said the beedi rolling industry, which was feeding a few lakh workers in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts, should be allowed to resume operation as these families were starving.

They organised similar agitations in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts also.