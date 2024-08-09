ADVERTISEMENT

CPI stages demonstration against new criminal laws

Updated - August 09, 2024 06:43 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 06:42 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India cadre stage a demonstration in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Condemning the new criminal laws enacted by the Union government, Communist Party of India cadre staged a demonstration in front of Tirunelveli railway junction on Friday.

 Led by AITUC State president Kasi Viswanathan, the cadre raised slogans against the new criminal laws. After the demonstration, the protestors collected money from the public to help the Wayanad landslide victims.

In Thoothukudi, the CPI staged the demonstration near Chidambara Nagar bus stop. When the protestors tried to burn copies of the newly enacted criminal laws, the police snatched the papers from them.

Similar agitations were organised in Kanniyakumari district also.

