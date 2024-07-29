ADVERTISEMENT

CPI stages demo against power tariff hike

Published - July 29, 2024 07:21 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India cadre staging demonstration in front of the Tirunelveli railway junction on Monday. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

Condemning the recent power tariff hike, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the electoral ally of the ruling DMK, staged a demonstration here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

 The protesting CPI functionaries said the power tariff increase would lead to increase in the prices of all essential commodities, vegetables, fruits etc. in the market. Hence, the upward revision of electricity tariff should be withdrawn.

 They also said the Tamil Nadu Government, as assured by the DMK in its poll manifesto for the 2021 Assembly elections, should assess the electricity consumption every month as the present system and the power consumption slab results in steep hike in power tariff.

ADVERTISEMENT

 They also condemned the Union Government for exerting pressure on the State Governments for increasing power tariff every year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 District secretary of CPI R. Sadaiyappan presided over the protest organised in front of the railway junction.

 In the demonstration held near Chidambara Nagar bus stop in Thoothukudi, CPI councillor Dhanalakshmi presided over the agitation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US