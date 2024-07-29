CPI stages demo against power tariff hike

Condemning the recent power tariff hike, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the electoral ally of the ruling DMK, staged a demonstration here on Monday.

The protesting CPI functionaries said the power tariff increase would lead to increase in the prices of all essential commodities, vegetables, fruits etc. in the market. Hence, the upward revision of electricity tariff should be withdrawn.

They also said the Tamil Nadu Government, as assured by the DMK in its poll manifesto for the 2021 Assembly elections, should assess the electricity consumption every month as the present system and the power consumption slab results in steep hike in power tariff.

They also condemned the Union Government for exerting pressure on the State Governments for increasing power tariff every year.

District secretary of CPI R. Sadaiyappan presided over the protest organised in front of the railway junction.

In the demonstration held near Chidambara Nagar bus stop in Thoothukudi, CPI councillor Dhanalakshmi presided over the agitation.