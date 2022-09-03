CPI (M) wants new bus stand for mofussil routes in Dindigul; submits memorandum to Local Administration Minister

Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, KN. Nehru addressing a review meeting held at the Dindigul Collectorate on Saturday. Cooperative Minister I. Periyasamy and Food and Civil Supplies Minister R. Chakkarapani are also seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Though it has been eight years since Dindigul has been upgraded as a Corporation, nothing tangible had been done by the previous government and hence, the DMK government should implement various infrastructure on a war footing in the larger public interest, said CPI (M) district secretary R. Sachidanandam here on Saturday.

Submitting a memorandum to Local Administration Minister K. N. Nehru, who was here to review ongoing works, he said that the need of the hour was to identify land which can accommodate mofussil buses. The existing Kamarajar bus stand should be used for buses going on city routes, he said.

Likewise, the civic authorities had merged a few panchayats with Dindigul Corporation then, but had failed to demarcate the jurisdiction ward wise. In many wards, confusion still persisted on whether they were covered within the Corporation limits or were still in panchayat.

Similarly, under Palani Municipality, the authorities should merge Sivagiripatti, Kalikanayakanpatti and Kodaimangalam panchayats. The roadside vendors should be given a separate platform so that they would not prove to be a hindrance to motorists around Adivaram and Giriveedhi Streets.

The CPI (M) also submitted a memorandum on the need to connect Tiruchi-Natham and Madurai NH as the bypass would help decongest heavy vehicular movement from entering Dindigul city.

The Minister’s approach to invite political party representatives for the review meeting was welcomed by the functionaries cutting across party lines. They said that it helps to understand the priorities of the government and hoped the works would begin soon.

The Minister also reviewed the ongoing works with officials in which Collector S Visakan, Commissioner Sivasubramanian and others were present.