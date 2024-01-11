GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI (M) to take up attack on Deputy Mayor’s office in Madurai with CM: Balakrishnan

January 11, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Condemning the reported attempt to attack Deputy Mayor D. Nagarajan on Tuesday, CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Thursday said he would take up the issue with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

After meeting Mr. Nagarajan here, Mr. Balakrishnan said the incident should not be taken as an isolated one, and “the murderous attack looks like an attempt on the Deputy Mayor’s life with a well-hatched conspiracy.”

Stating that only the alertness saved his life, Mr. Balakrishnan said a complete probe should be conducted into the incident.

He also said the local Inspector of Police, when being alerted to the attack, casually told Mr. Nagarajan’s wife that he was in a meeting. This raised doubt about the role of the police too, he said.

The police registered the FIR only after a massive protest and arrested only two persons though a few more had been named in the complaint, he said, adding: “If all the accused are not arrested, we will continue the protest.”

When asked about the suspected involvement of ruling party men in the incident, Mr. Balakrishnan said anti-social elements could be in any party. “This should not be construed as a rift between the DMK and the CPI (M),” he added.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan and party leaders M. Ganesan and Vijayarajan were also present.

