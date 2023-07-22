CPI (M) to host meet to ‘Save Autonomy of States’ on Sunday

July 22, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - MADURAI

With the BJP “aiming to destroy and dismantle secularism and federalism”, the CPI (M) is hosting a meet to ‘Save Autonomy of States’ here on Sunday, according to Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Mr. Venkatesan said party’s general secretary Sitaram Yechury, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, Tamil Nadu Ministers Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and P. Moorthy, CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri and VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan would address the meeting to be held at Obulapadithurai.

The MP said the BJP and the RSS had destroyed the concept of cooperative federalism. The GST regime had shrunk the States’ revenue stream, with many of them not getting their share of taxes.

He charged that Governors were interfering with government functioning in non-BJP-ruled States. Especially, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi was functioning without respecting the powers of the Chief Minister and the State cabinet and facing criticism every day, he said, adding that Central enforcement agencies were being misused against political opponents.

The meeting would also highlight the Manipur incident. When the State was boiling and the people, especially womenfolk, were subjected to atrocities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the issue after 78 days. This showed the arrogance of the BJP, which denied to discuss it in Parliament. The 2024 general election would bring down the curtains on such fundamentalist forces, Mr. Venkatesan added.

