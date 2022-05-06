CPI (M) submits petition seeking free house site pattas 

The main entrance of the district Collectorate was closed for a while on Friday as over 500 persons, led by CPI (M) functionaries, gathered in front of it seeking free house site pattas.

The CPI (M) had announced that the party members, along with the below poverty line families living for several years in the government poramboke lands, dry waterbodies, temple lands and mutt lands, would submit petition to all the District Collectors seeking pattas for these lands for constructing permanent houses on these hitherto unused lands.

In Tirunelveli, the CPI (M) cadre, led by former MLA Balabharathi, CITU district secretary Mohan and CPI (M) district secretary Sriram, came to the Collectorate with the below poverty line families from Sernthaankulam, Thimmarajapuram, Manakavalanpillai Nagar, Vaeinthaankulam, Aanaiyaarkulam and other places.

They said they were living in the government poramboke lands, mutt lands, temple lands and in dry water bodies for more than 40 years since these lands are not suitable for cultivation and hence remain unused. Since these lands are not fit for any productive purpose, the government should give them free patta for these lands on which they were living, they said while raising slogans to highlight their demand.

As the crowd swelled suddenly, the police had to close the main entrance of the district collectorate and the Collector’s car had to use the second entrance near the women’s prison to enter the Collectorate. When no official was there to receive the petition from the protesting CPI (M) cadre, they squatted on the Kokkirakulam –Melapalayam Road and paralysed vehicular traffic completely. Consequently, the vehicles going to Melapalayam from MGR Statue at Kokkirakulam were diverted through alternative routes.

After five representatives of CPI (M) were allowed inside to submit the petition, the protestors left the spot around 1 p.m.

Along with the CPI (M) functionaries, a few differently-abled petitioners also submitted applications seeking free house pattas. The petitioners also said the lease rights of the farmers who have taken on lease the temple and the mutt lands for cultivation should be protected.

Similar petitions were submitted in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts also.