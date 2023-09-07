HamberMenu
CPI (M) stages road blockade against Centre’s policies

September 07, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) cadre stage road roko in front of the Head Post Office in Thoothukudi on Thursday.

CPI(M) cadre stage road roko in front of the Head Post Office in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Condemning the Narendra Modi-led Central Government’s ‘failure in all fronts’ and its anti-people policies, the CPI (M) organised road roko at five places in the district on Thursday.

 As the CPI (M) cadre blocked the road in Palayamkottai, the police arrested 151 protestors including 15 women while another 275 persons were detained when they organised similar agitations at Kalakkad, Vickramasingapuram, Mukkoodal and Veeravanallur.

 In Thoothukudi, 600 persons including 213 women were arrested as they staged road roko in Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Kovilpatti and Srivaikundam and 600 protestors were detained at eight places in Tenkasi district.

 In Kanniyakumari district, the CPI (M) organised road blockade at 16 places and the police arrested around 2,000 protestors.

