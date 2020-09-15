CPI (M) stages demonstration

RAMANATHAPURAM

Accusing two public sector banks in Mandapam of not releasing loans to the differently abled persons for the last four years, members affiliated to the CPI (M) staged a demonstration in front of the bank here on Tuesday.

Leading the demonstration, CPI (M) district secretary P. Selvaraj said that despite a government order issued in 2016, the banks discouraged the loan requests from the differently abled, who intended to set up small shops and meet their needs to an extent.

The differently abled welfare association office-bearers said that as many as 25 applications were submitted, but none was approved. They were pending for flimsy reasons.

The officials at the Collectorate here said that they had forwarded the applications to the banks concerned for necessary approval and consideration.

When contacted, Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao said that he would look into the issue and examine the reasons for non-release of loans by the bankers.