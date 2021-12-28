CPI (M) stage demonstration over civic woes

MADURAI

28 December 2021 20:10 IST

Party leaders highlight bad state of roads, contamination of drinking water

Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadre staged a demonstration at Munichalai here on Tuesday, urging the government to take necessary steps to set right various issues that were plaguing the city. They demanded that ₹500 crore had to be allocated for the purpose.

The party members complained about the bad state of the roads in the city, contamination of drinking water and the poorly lit streets. They also demanded that adequate sanitary workers should be deployed to maintain sanitation in the city.

Party’s district secretary M. Ganesan said that even the arterial roads in the city were in a bad state. Potholes and dust on the road posed a threat to vehicle users. Immediate steps should be taken to repair the roads. Though several representations were made to the authorities in this regard, they had not initiated any action, he said.

Mr. Ganesan said he had received complaints from the people about sewage getting mixed with drinking water in places like Sellur and Jaihindpuram. The authorities had to ensure that people got clean drinking water, he stressed.

CPI (M) State executive committee member R. Vijayarajan said that apart from the bad state of roads and the drinking water issues, poorly lit streets were another major issue. Many streets had poor illumination as faulty street lights were not replaced for long, raising safety concerns. The authorities had to immediately take necessary steps to address these issues, he said.