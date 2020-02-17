CPI (M) seeks stringent punishment against accused in child sexual abuse case

Virudhunagar

Communist Party of India (Marxist) has sought stringent action against the five accused who have been arrested for sexual abuse of three children in a village near Watrap.

In a statement, party Virudhunagar district secretary K. Arjunan has welcomed the immediate intervention of the district police in arresting Vellaisamy, Ganesan, Rajaveeran, Radhakrishnan and Tiruvan.

All the accused have been booked under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

Mr. Arjunan said that people who indulge in such heinous crime should be booked under non-bailable sections. The affected children and the family members should be given proper protection and the victim children given medical treatment.

Pointing out that similar sexual offences against children were being frequently reported in the State, including a recent incident near Sivakasi, Mr. Arjunan said that such crimes were a result of easily available liquor through TASMAC shops and narcotic substances.

The party sought a solid police action to stop availability of intoxicating substances. It also demanded that police should expedite the hearings in cases booked under POCSO Act so that the accused get punished at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the CPI (M) has expelled the party Rengapalayam branch cadre and union secretary of Agricultural Labour Association Vellaichamy, who is one of the accused in the case.