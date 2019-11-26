CPI (M) seeks free house sites for poor

Demanding free house sites for the poor and better basic infrastructure facilities in the city, cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration in front of the taluk office here and submitted a petition on Tuesday.

The government should give free house sites to the poor living on government poramboke lands including temple lands for several years. Rainwater stagnating in several parts of the city should be pumped out to create better living condition in these areas. The Government Hospital at Kandigaiperi should be upgraded with more facilities and ongoing underground drainage work should be expedited.

While undertaking underground drainage project, sewage treatment tanks should be built in places away from residential areas and pits dug for these tanks should be properly closed after the work was over.

In Thoothukudi, cadre of the CPI (M) staged a demonstration in front of the taluk office and submitted a petition seeking free house sites to the poor living in government poramboke lands including temple lands for a few decades and alternative free sites to those who live near water bodies and watercourse of the Tamirabharani.