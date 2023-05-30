CPI (M) seeks better infrastructure in girls’ higher secondary school

May 30, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Appealing to the Corporation administration to create sufficient infrastructure in the Kallanai Corporation Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Tirunelveli Town, the CPI (M) submitted a petition to Mayor P.M. Saravanan on Tuesday.

In the petition submitted to the Mayor, the CPI (M) district secretary Sriram and Tirunelveli taluk secretary Durai. Narayanan said the Kallanai Corporation Girls’ Higher Secondary School, which was providing education to poor girl students, should be provided with decent infrastructure as over 3,000 girl students were studying there. While sufficient number of toilets should be created in the school, which was functioning from two separate blocks, protected drinking water facility should be ensured in both the blocks, particularly during this summer.

Moreover, a good number of additional classrooms should be built in the school with benches and desks to avoid crowding in the existing classrooms, they said.

Public plea

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of public and the representatives of Maharaja Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association submitted a petition seeking the temporary suspension of giving new drinking water connections to commercial establishments and the unoccupied apartments considering the acute drinking water crisis prevailing in their area.

“Since this summer has created unprecedented drinking water problem in Maharaja Nagar area, the Corporation may think of temporarily suspending giving the fresh drinking water connections to commercial establishments and the new apartments, which are yet to be occupied by families,” the petitioners said.

‘Expedite work’

A group of residents from Gandhi Nagar and IOB Colony submitted a petition seeking early completion of the ongoing road re-laying work while the Pettai Karumariamman Temple Street residents urged the Corporation to desilt the sewage channel in their area.

“Since the stagnant sewage is causing nauseating condition in the residential area, the Corporation should act immediately to clear the clogs and ensure the free flow of sewage,” they said.

Water tap sought

Residents of North Veera Saiva Anavaratha Vinayagar Temple Street in Tirunelveli Town submitted a petition seeking installation of a drinking water tap on their street.

‘Replace lights’

Councilor Sangeetha of ward 41 submitted a petition seeking the replacement of existing 20W LED streetlights in her ward with 90W lights to make the streets brighter in the night.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.