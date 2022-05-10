CPI (M) seeks better amenities at Nellaiyappar Temple

‘The shrine does not have proper drinking water and toilet facilities’

Seeking better basic amenities in Nellaiyappar Temple, the CPI (M) submitted a petition to Mayor P.M. Saravanan during the weekly grievances redress meet held here on Tuesday.

In his petition, R. Nambikumar, party’s area secretary of ward 22, said thousands of devotees from various parts of the country were visiting the temple every day. However, the shrine did not have proper drinking water and toilet facilities and the devotees had to stay at private lodges and hotels. Hence, the Corporation should draw a mega plan to create these facilities in the temple complex, he said.

Another CPI (M) functionary from the same ward, S. Raja, submitted a petition seeking eviction of permanent illegal structures that had come up along Thadiveeran Street in Tirunelveli Town.

Led by councillor of ward 20 Shaik Manzoor, the residents submitted a petition demanding a park in their area.

Seeking supply of drinking water to their houses at least once in two days, a group of residents from Srinivasa Nagar, Thendral Nagar, Saranya Nagar and Aditanar Nagar submitted petitions to the Mayor. They said the residents of these places, which were getting drinking water once a week, were relying on salty borewell water.

To make the distribution of drinking water more effective, an overhead tank should be constructed at Thendral Nagar, they said, adding the thorny bushes grown abundantly along Srinivasa Nagar Main Road should be removed.

A group of residents from Annamalai Nagar Extension area near Pettai submitted a petition seeking supply of drinking water in tankers as the existing deep borewell in their area could not meet the demand.

Sanitary Inspector A. Chandrasekaran of Vetri Thirunagar on Palayamkottai outskirts submitted a petition seeking bus stops with shelters on both sides of Palayamkottai– Thoothukudi Highway opposite Oasis Matriculation School.

Residents of Chidambara Nagar near Sankar Nagar submitted a petition seeking better road to connect the village crematorium and removal of thorny bushes along the road. Moreover, a shed with a concrete bed should be constructed at the crematorium, they said.