CPI (M) seeks ₹25 lakh compensation to kin of fisherwoman sexually assaulted, murdered

CPI (M) cadre staging a protest in Rameswaram on Saturday, demanding ₹25 lakh compensation to the family of the woman who was gang-raped and murdered recently.

Party cadre also demand house, govt. job to the victim’s family

Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadre staged a demonstration here on Saturday, urging the State government to give ₹25 lakh as compensation to the family of a fisherwoman, who was sexually assaulted and murdered by two migrant workers here recently.

The protesters, led by Rameswaram taluk party secretary G. Siva, also demanded government employment to one of the family members of the deceased and a house for them.

Taking part in the protest, party MLA M. Chinnadurai said even as the people were protesting against prawn farms in the island as they were ruining the environment, the district administration was encouraging people to set up more prawn farms.

Stating that prawn farms were employing migrant workers on paltry salaries, Mr. Chinnadurai said those workers posed a danger to the safety of local women.

The protesters sought closure of all prawn farms and withdrawal of the case registered against those who protested in support of the deceased woman.