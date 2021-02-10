CPI (M) protests against rain-battered roads

10 February 2021 18:11 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Condemning the pathetic condition of the roads in the twin towns of Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai after the northeast monsoon and the unseasonal rains in mid-January, the CPI (M) staged a demonstration on the Corporation premises on Wednesday and submitted a petition seeking the immediate repairing of the damaged roads.

With mock dressings for ‘injuries’ they had suffered in road accidents due to the potholes and trenches, the CPI (M) cadres raised slogans demanding the immediate repairing of all roads in the city.

After the monsoon and the unseasonal rains in January, most of the roads in the city are in an unmotorable condition to cause accidents every day. Apart from the roads being maintained by the Corporation, the busy roads under the control of Department of State Highways are in the worst shape. Though a couple of thousands of vehicles are using the Tiruchendur highway being maintained by the State Highways, no step has been taken to repair the road after the rains.

The stretch between Samathanapuram traffic island and Manakaavalanpillai Nagar intersection, being used particularly by over a hundred advocates going to the District Courts every day, is virtually a death trap as there is no road for about 400 meters. Only after a lot of hue and cry, the dangerous trenches between District Police Office and Samathanapuram traffic island were closed while the remaining portion was left unattended.

Similarly, the road between Samathanapuram traffic island and the old police control room is also in the worst shape, much to the agony of the road users.

“Both the Corporation and the Department of State Highways are in no mood to repair the damaged roads even after several accidents involving ordinary people travelling on bikes. If these roads are not repaired immediately, the CPI (M), along with the allies, will stage intense protests when the Chief Minister camps here on February 18 and 19 for electioneering,” said K.G. Bhaskaran, district secretary of CPI (M).