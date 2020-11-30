CPI (M) protests against Centre

Rajapalayam

Cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday laid a siege to a State Bank of India branch in Rajapalayam on Monday as a mark of protest against the the Centre in handling farmers protesting against amended Farm Acts in Delhi.

The protest was led by the party district secretary K. Arjunan and party leaders Suganthi and B. Mariappan were among the participants.

Mr. Arjunan said that CPI (M) has been vehemently opposing the amendments to the Farm Acts ever since it was introduced, both inside and outside the Parliament.

“Besides protesting across the country, we also conduct signature campaign against them,” he added.

Apart from the amendment to the Farm Acts, the Electricity (Amendment) Bill was also against the farmers and common man. “The Electricity (Amendment) Bill will hit the farmers, weavers and the poor, especially in a State like Tamil Nadu where subsidy has been given to different sectors in different scale,” he added.