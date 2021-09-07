CPI (M) protest against move to increase water charges

Theni

Cadres of CPI (Marxist) staged a protest in front of Theni-Allinagaram municipal office against its proposal for manifold increase of drinking water charges, on Tuesday.

The party district secretary, T. Venkatesan, said that the municipal workers were issuing notices to the residents asking them to pay the increased water charges.

“The annual water charges of domestic water connection which was ₹ 600 has been proposed to be increased up to ₹ 2,820,” he added. Similarly, the water charges for commercial buildings would be increased to ₹ 8,460 a year from ₹ 1,200 a year.

The proposal was made during the previous AIADMK Government citing the poor financial condition of the municipality after implementing development works like underground drainage.

“The people of the town have already suffered a lot under the COVID pandemic and any imposition of higher water charges will only put them in more troubles,” Mr. Venkatesan said.

The cadres handed over a petition addressed to the Chief Minister to Municipal Commissioner Subbiah.

Party taluk secretary C. Muneeswaran, CITU district secretary C. Murugan, and P. Ramamoorthi, were among those who took part in the protest.