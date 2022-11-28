CPI (M) opposes stone quarrying near village

November 28, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The CPI(M) submitted petition to Collector V. Vishnu on Monday during the weekly grievances redressal meet seeking cancellation of permit given for two stone quarries near Puththeri village in Radhapuram taluk.

The petitioners said over 4,500 families were living in Kitchikulam, Kalyanipuram, Ooralvaaimozhi, Keezha Irukkanthurai, Ponnaarkulam, Putththeri, Sanganeri, Panavilai, Vaeppanpaadu, Koththankulam, Panjal, Pullamangalam, Vannaarkulam and Senarkulam and floriculture and horticulture on leased lands of Mutt were feeding these families.

Since permit had been given for quarrying stone from two places near Puththeri, it had seriously affected the families and their farming operations. Since the explosives were triggering serious cracks in the 30-year-old houses, it would also bring down these structures in near future.

“Even as the stone quarrying has undermined the villagers’ peaceful living, the stone-laden lorries plying at high speed had damaged the already fragile rural roads. The groundwater level in this region has gone down alarmingly after the stone quarrying started. Precisely, the villagers’ livelihood and peaceful living have been wiped-out by the stone quarry. Hence, the Collector should inspect the spot and cancel the permit given for stone quarrying in Puththeri,” said R.M. Christopher, CPI (M)’s Radhapuram taluk secretary.

A group of people from Ramaiyanpatti submitted petition against dumping of garbage near their village. The petitioners said the solid waste getting generated within Tirunelveli Corporation area was being dumped in the yard near Ramaiyanpatti. Besides polluting the air, the solid waste was affecting the quality of groundwater on decomposition.

Whenever fire breaks-out in the dumped garbage, it would make the entire Ramaiyanpatti inhospitable for a few days. Hence, the Collector should initiate steps for scientifically decomposing the waste in some other place instead of dumping it at Ramaiyanpatti, they said.

A group of traders having their shops around Jawahar Grounds in Palayamkottai submitted a petition complaining about the anti-social activities taking place in the temporary shops for the shopkeepers of Gandhi Market which is to be reconstructed under the ‘Smart City’ programme.

They said the temporary shops, which were constructed for the Gandhi Market traders to have their shops until the Gandhi Market is reconstructed, were yet to be occupied by the traders. Hence, these empty shops were being used for consuming liquor in the night by anti-social elements. They, under the influence of alcohol, were assaulting the passers-by.

Hence, steps should be taken to ensure the early occupation of these shops to avert misuse of these structures, they said.