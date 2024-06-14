CPI (M) office attacked after inter-caste marriage in office

A group of people smashed the glass partition of the CPI (M) office here on Friday after the party functionaries organised an inter-caste marriage of an eloped couple.

After a 23-year-old girl from Perumalpuram in Palayamkottai, who belongs to a forward community, eloped with a 28-year-old Scheduled Caste boy, they sought the help of CPI (M) functionaries to get married. Subsequently, the CPI (M) reportedly conducted their wedding in their office on Reddiyarpatti Road here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the girl’s family filed a complaint with Perumalpuram police station saying that the girl had been missing. When the girl’s family received information that the newly-wed couple are in the CPI (M) office, they rushed to the party office and searched for them. As it triggered an argument between the girl’s family members and the CPI (M) functionaries, the glass partition was smashed.

The Perumalpuram police, who have picked up a few, have registered a case.