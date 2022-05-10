CPI (M) objects to high rate of property tax revision

People handing over petitions objecting to high rate of property tax revision, at Rajapalayam municipal office on Tuesday.. Photo; Handout | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Virudhunagar: Scores of petitions objecting to the State Government's proposal of increasing property tax were handed over to urban local bodies here by property tax assesses, led by Communist Party of India (Marxist), on Tuesday.

The petitioners claimed that the steep upward revision of property tax has come at a time when the people were already suffering due to spiralling price of fuel, gas cylinder and essential commodities.

Virudhunagar district secretary of CPI (M), K. Arjunan, who gave a petition in Srivilliputtur Municipal office, said that the exorbitant rate at which the property tax hike has been proposed will further stifle the common man who is burdened with high inflation.

"Ideally, we would say that this is not the time for property tax revision. If at all the Government wants to increase it, it should be in the bracket of 25% to 50%. But, the proposed rate of tax hike is huge," he said.

The State Government has proposed to increase 25% property tax for houses upto 600 square feet, 50% for houses upto 1,200 sq feet and 75% for houses upto 1,800 sq feet. It has also proposed to increase 100% tax for houses measuring over 1,800 sq feet.

The 100% tax revision for commercial building will hit hard the traders as the rent of shops and commercial buildings will go up, the petitioners said.

CPI (M) Rajapalayam Town secretary, led a group of petitioners to record their objections at Rajapalayam municipal office.

The last date for raising objections is May 13.

