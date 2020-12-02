CPI (M) members stage dharna in support of farmers

MADURAI

02 December 2020 19:28 IST

MP says party to continue with protests till Centre heeds farmers’ voice

Over 80 cadres of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a dharna in front of Head Post Office on Scott Road here on Wednesday in support of the farmers protesting in Delhi against the new farm Acts.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan said that farmers of several States had been staging protests ever since the Centre brought in “anti-farmers” amendments to three farm Acts. Lakhs of farmers had gathered around Delhi seeking revocation of the amendments that would affect their livelihood and eventually lead to big corporate houses dominating farming activities.

The Centre should immediately withdraw the amendments to the farm Acts, and also give up the Electricity (Amendment) Bill. Mr. Venkatesan said that his party would continue with the protests till the Centre heeded to farmers’ demands.

Party’s urban district secretary Vijayarajan was among those who took part in the protest.