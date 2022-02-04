CPI (M) leader concerned over rising crimes against women in TN

Former Dindigul MLA K. Balabharathi of the CPI (M), who has been in the forefront fighting for various causes, talks about the increasing number of cases against women.

Q. Do you think that cases or shall we say crimes against women and children are on the rise after the present government has come to power?

No, I won’t say that as some of the cases that I fought for took place in the earlier regime. Especially, the Vadamadurai case where a 12-year-old girl was raped and murdered in 2019. What I feel is that there is no political will, be it the DMK or the AIADMK, to stem such cases.

Q. What is the root cause?

In December, 2021, the High Court set the accused in the Vadamadurai case free saying there was lack of evidence. No one thought of going on appeal and even the court did not go in for a re-examination of the case, though the post mortem report said it was an unnatural death. Even in the Pachalur case, the 10-year-old goes missing from school and her charred body is found just behind the school. Again there is no progress in the inquiry and nothing much has been done by the government.

Coming to the nursing college case, after the students went on a dharna, the accused, who is the college correspondent, surrenders. Now, one of the victims is below 18 years but still the accused gets bail within 11 days of the POCSO case being registered. Taken aback by how easily the accused managed to get bail, we fought for the students. And in turn we were booked by the police under non-bailable sections.

Is this because political parties are involved? I cannot say but of course there is a hint of doubt. None of the Ministers issued any statement in this regard, and though it was said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had talked to one of the students, nothing much happened. No counselling was given to the victims. The government did not even think of setting up a commission to probe the case.

It now resembles the Pollachi case, with the students going on with their lives and some say that settlement was made to many of the victims. Many parents don’t like their children to come forward and talk about such issues. This turns advantageous for the accused.

Q. In such a situation what is the best way to protect the girls?

The judiciary should be strong and proactive. If the accused does not walk free that itself would act as a deterrent. The judiciary, I feel, is confused. In certain cases, it immediately orders a CB-CID probe and in some instances it does not even go for a re-examination. Even the government should focus on strengthening the judiciary.

In the nursing college case, the magistrate for the past one month has not taken up even the case that was filed against us. The government pleader in Dindigul is an AIADMK nominee. After the DMK government came to power there seems to be no will to change the pleader and they blame it on internal politics. If this sort of inertia sets in, it will not give confidence to women. I am very much against politics where an accused is supported by a particular regime. Even when no action was taken after a whole college staged a massive protest, what can a single woman do if she faces sexual harassment?.

Q. With BJP taking up issues like this, especially the Thanjavur suicide case, do you think it can make an impact in Tamil Nadu politics?

I don’t think so. At least for some more years, they won’t be able to make an impact at the grassroots level. They have been vocal in the Thanjavur case because of the religious angle they have given to it but in other cases where children have been involved they have been mum. In the Kalaivani case, the accused was actually represented by a lawyer who is a BJP member. In Tamil Nadu, only Dravidian parties have a hold. Take the example of local bodies election. You will see that in a street each household may have been benefited either directly or indirectly by a scheme implemented by the DMK or the AIADMK government. Still it is Anna, Karunanidhi, MGR and Jayalalithaa, who are the faces that matter to the common man. Even the Congress cannot make an impact and similarly the Communist parties. When it comes to fighting for a cause, people join us but even we know that when the time comes to cast their votes, they will vote for either the AIADMK or the DMK.

We, the Communists, are here to see that issues like crimes against women are brought out into the open and culprits are held accountable.