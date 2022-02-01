CPI (M) gets eight seats from DMK

The ruling party is yet to allot seats for other allies

CPI (M) office-bearers announced here on Tuesday that they had got eight out of the 100 wards of Madurai Corporation from the DMK to contest in the urban local bodies polls.

Madurai Lok Sabha MP and CPI (M) leader Su. Venkatesan said they had been given wards 23, 58, 63, 80, 83, 86, 88 and 96.

The DMK is yet to allot wards to its other allies, including the Congress, CPI and the VCK. According to DMK sources, the party will, in all probabilities, conclude talks with its alliance partners by Wednesday.

Meanwhile, tough negotiations are under way in different party offices in the city. Aspirants for councillor posts are seen moving around with their well-wishers and supporters hoping to get their names included in the list of candidates.

The AIADMK took the lead by announcing candidates on Monday, and they are getting ready to file their nominations on Wednesday.

Though the BJP announced that it would contest the polls alone, it was yet to finalise the number of wards it planned to field its candidates in. Everything would be clear by Wednesday, a senior party functionary said.

Interestingly, three former councillors — two from the AIADMK and one from the DMK — joined the BJP in the presence of its State general secretary R. Srinivasan, and district functionaries P. Saravanan and Sasiraman on Monday.

One among the three, Lakshmi, said they had faith in the leadership of State president Annamalai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DMK leader and State Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and senior party functionaries like Pon. Muthuramalingam, Madurai City unit party secretary and MLA G. Thalapathi, former Mayor P. Kulandaivelu and former MLA S. Velusami are confident of the party registering a hands-down victory.