CPI (M) demands removal of ‘Hindi cells’ in public sector offices in TN

November 18, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The ‘Hindi cells’ which are in existence in all the public sector undertakings in Tamil Nadu, should be dismantled forthwith, said Communist Party of India (Marxist) State General Secretary K. Balakrishnan here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Dindigul, he said that in 1976, the Tamil Nadu government was exempt under the Official Language Act and hence the ‘Hindi cell’ wings in the Central government offices and PSUs should be removed immediately. “When exemption has been accorded, there should not be any attempt to revive these cells,” he said.

He alleged that the BJP in Centre was determined to woo the youth from Tamil Nadu. “There is a strong suspicion that students, especially from IIT and other institutions were taken by train to Kasi under the guise of ‘Kasi Tamizh Panpaatu Sangamam’. It is reliably learnt that the BJP, with the aid of the RSS, had provided accommodation to the students in the Banaras University and imparted training in tradition and culture,” he said.

“We have a feeling that the RSS indulged in designing the programme and using Tamil, they wooed youth from Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu Governor and the BJP leaders gave a send off to the youth. If the same programme reoccurs, the CPI (M) cadre will resort to rail roko agitation and block the train going to Kasi”, Mr Balakrishnan charged.

On the release of the six convicts from Tamil Nadu prisons, including Nalini and Murugan, who were serving life term punishment in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case for over 30 years, the CPI (M) leader said that as the Centre delayed, using its powers, the apex court released them. Hence, there was no need for filing review petition in this regard by the BJP government, he said.

Taking a dig at the release of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, Mr Balakrishnan said that when the BJP celebrated the release of the convicts all over the country, why should they take a different view when Nalini and five others were being released. He said that only convicts who have served 10 years or more in jail were released by the government but in the Bilkis Bano case, the convicts had served less than 10 years, he charged.

When fishermen in Tamil Nadu were fighting against all odds, the Sri Lankan Navy personnel indulged in arrests. “The Sri Lankan Navy personnel arresting Tamil Nadu fishermen fishing in Palk Bay has become a regular affair. They are humiliated and their boats impounded. They are jailed and their livelihood is under grave threat. The Centre should hold talks with the Sri Lankan government and put an end to the menace”, he urged.

The Communist leader was here to attend a party workers’ meeting in which senior leaders addressed.